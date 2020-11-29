Many Of The MCU Heroes Will Reportedly Turn On Wanda Soon

The Avengers have always been prone to a bit of in-fighting, as you’d expect with so many big personalities trying to establish dominance, but Earth’s Mightiest Heroes managed to put their differences behind them for the Infinity War and Endgame double header, despite the all-star lineup looking irrevocably fractured when Captain America: Civil War drew to a close. It could be a while before the Avengers are assembled once again, but countless villains have already been rumored as the big bad of Phase Four. However, one of the biggest threats to the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe could actually end up emerging from within.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch has a pivotal part to play in the upcoming slate of movies and TV shows, introducing the multiverse in WandaVision before taking second billing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Kevin Feige has already admitted that Wanda is the most powerful superhero in the entire franchise as well, and insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the explosion of her powers will cause many of her friends and allies to eventually turn against her.

According to the tipster, once she blows the multiverse wide open and wreaks havoc on multiple timelines, driving her increasingly insane in the process, the various members of the Avengers will turn on her and presumably try to put a stop to it all. Over on his Patreon account, here’s what Richtman shared:

“After what Scarlet Witch will do to the Multiverse, the heroes of the MCU will turn on her, which [will] lead her into a path of madness.”

Of course, this would once again tie a major MCU storyline back to Tony Stark, who attempted to put her on lockdown during Civil War, but after Wanda alters the very fabric of reality and it’s revealed that she’s already destroyed several alternate universes after losing control, it seems everyone else will come around to Tony’s way of thinking. Unfortunately, though, it might well be too late by then.