The MCU Will Reportedly Have Multiple Ghost Riders

Johnny Blaze might be the most famous iteration among both comic book fans and casual audiences after Nicolas Cage brought the antihero to scenery chewing life in a pair of underwhelming blockbusters, but plenty of characters have assumed the mantle of Ghost Rider over the years, creating a rich mythology to draw on whenever the Spirit of Vengeance is rebooted for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Of course, Terminator: Dark Fate‘s Gabriel Luna played Robbie Reyes in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s fourth season and was all set for his own Hulu spinoff before Kevin Feige became the company’s Chief Creative Officer and folded Marvel Television, but there’ve been no shortage of rumors over the last eighteen months or so that Ghost Rider will be making his presence known in the franchise sooner rather than later.

New Fan Art Shows How Keanu Reeves Could Look As The MCU's Ghost Rider 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

On that note, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Rachel McAdams would be returning for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness long before the actress was confirmed – that the MCU will be diving all the way into its comic book back catalogue by introducing multiple versions of Ghost Rider, although it hasn’t been made clear how many we’re talking about, or how the rollout could get underway.

Along with Blaze and Reyes, other names to have adopted the moniker over the years include Danny Ketch, Alejandra Jones and even Frank Castle, and that’s without mentioning Kushala’s Demon Rider, Michael Badilino’s Vengeance, Noble Kale, Hellhawk, Travis Parham and several more, who’ve all seen their skulls go up in flames throughout the course of human history, establishing the Ghost Rider as an entity with an extensive lore of its own dating back thousands of years that’s ripe for exploration.