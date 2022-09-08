MCU stalwarts reveal the surprises ruined by the marketing they wanted kept secret

Kevin Feige was open in admitting his belief that the marketing campaign for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gave away one too many major surprises, even if that didn’t prevent audiences around the world from losing their minds when the Illuminati showed up to make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

To be fair, the job of the various trailers, teasers, TV spots, and clips is to drum up anticipation and interest to a high enough level that audiences will be clamoring to make it to the theater on opening day. Then again, on the other side of the coin, you could make a very well-founded argument that the MCU doesn’t need to play its hand in order to convince fans that the franchise’s latest project is worth checking out, given that it’s the biggest brand on the planet for a reason.

On that note, MCU stalwarts on Reddit have been naming which massive moments they wished had been kept completely under wraps until the day the movie or TV show in question was unleashed onto an unsuspecting world, and it’s hard to argue with the majority of the top-voted replies.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































Click to zoom

Spider-Man’s first appearance in Captain America: Civil War, the aforementioned Illuminati in Doctor Strange 2, Hela crushing Mjolnir in Thor: Ragnarok, and Daredevil’s impending reintroduction to the world of costumed crimefighting in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law would have definitely drawn bigger reactions had they been kept completely under lock and key, but those butts aren’t going to put themselves in seats at the end of the day.