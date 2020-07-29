Another MCU Star Has Been Confirmed To Return For Spider-Man 3

We still don’t have much concrete information about Spider-Man 3 and certainly nothing to do with the plot has been revealed by Marvel/Sony yet, so we’re in the stage where every little announcement is a big deal. Case in point: we can now say that Tony Revolori will be back as Flash Thompson for the web-head’s next cinematic outing. This news comes our way via Deadline as per their article on the actor signing up with WME.

This isn’t exactly shocking news, of course, as Revolori had been a prominent supporting part of both 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, but he’s actually one of only a small pool of actors we know will feature in the threequel. Tom Holland will obviously be back as Peter Parker, and ditto for Zendaya as his girlfriend M.J. and Jacob Batalon as Peter’s best pal Ned. Marisa Tomei has also indirectly confirmed her own return as Aunt May.

Revolori is the third actor to play Flash in live-action, following Joe Manganiello in the Raimi trilogy and Chris Zylka in The Amazing Spider-Man. Though he’s portrayed pretty differently from the beefy comic book bully, Revolori’s version is arguably the most authentic for focusing on Flash’s most famous characteristic: his adoration of Spider-Man but dislike of Peter.

Who knows if he could ever get the chance to expand his role off into his own vehicle, with Flash becoming Agent Venom as he does in the comics. Maybe once the franchise has the characters graduate from high school, then something like that could happen. The door’s definitely open to it now that Marvel and Sony seem to have a much more cohesive relationship these days, following the Spidey connections in Morbius.

Spider-Man 3 was originally supposed to arrive next summer, before being pushed back to November. Last week, however, it was knocked back again and will now swing into theaters on December 17th, 2021.