MCU Star Joins Eddie Murphy And Jonah Hill In New Netflix Comedy

Eddie Murphy may have only just signed a three-film deal with Amazon, but the actor and comedian still has a pair of Netflix projects in the pipeline, even if the one that was announced less than a month ago is much further along than the other, which has been stuck in development hell for almost 30 years.

Beverly Hills Cop 4 took a huge step towards entering production by securing California tax credits, but the untitled movie to be directed by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is already assembling a supporting cast. Jonah Hill will co-star in the film, having also co-written the script with Barris, and recent Marvel Cinematic Universe addition Julia Louis-Dreyfus has joined them.

The eleven-time Emmy winner has made an instant splash in the comic book franchise by showing up for two quickfire appearances as Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, but she’s heading back to her comedic roots to complete the heavyweight central trio, all of whom built their names and reputations in the genre.

The plot follows a new couple “who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences”, with Hill and new addition Lauren London, who was recently seen in Amazon’s Without Remorse opposite Michael B. Jordan, filling those two roles. While that hardly sounds like laugh-a-minute stuff on paper, the three leads are a trio of comedy’s finest performers, so expectations are going to be high heading in.