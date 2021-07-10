MCU Star Tom Holland Has High Praise For Black Widow

Tom Holland might have spent the last few years as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most popular characters, but he’s been a fan of the franchise for much longer than that. The actor was only 11 years old when Iron Man hit theaters in May 2008, and he would never have imagined that he’d be sharing so much screentime with Robert Downey Jr. a decade later. Holland is well known for keeping up to date with the MCU’s latest projects, so it’s no surprise that he’s already weighed in with his thoughts on Black Widow.

Earlier this year while shooting on Spider-Man: No Way Home was still ongoing, Holland revealed that he was so engrossed by WandaVision that he kept pestering Kevin Feige to tell him how it ended. It would appear that the MCU’s Peter Parker didn’t waste any time when it came to Black Widow, having watched Scarlett Johansson’s solo blockbuster on its first day of release, and you can check out his thoughts below.

You’d have maybe presumed that a marquee MCU name like Tom Holland would have been given an advance copy of Black Widow, but then again, he’s probably still viewed as something of a spoiler risk in certain circles, even if he deserves a gold star for denying Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are in No Way Home should they end up appearing.

Black Widow isn’t going to go down in the history books as one of the MCU’s very best, but it’s nonetheless a solidly entertaining return to theaters for a series that’s been sorely missed over the last two summers, kicking off the theatrical side of Phase Four with all of the action and excitement audiences have come to expect.