MCU statistician offers an info dump that could spell bad news for Taika Waititi

Having been fluctuating ever since the embargo first lifted, Thor: Love and Thunder‘s Rotten Tomatoes score has started to settle in the 67/68 percent range, which puts it near the bottom of the Marvel Cinematic Universe pile, and pretty much neck-and-neck with both The Dark World and The Incredible Hulk.

Sure, the fourth standalone adventure for the Odinson is guaranteed to make a ton of money at the box office, and Taika Waititi has already admitted that he’s open to returning once again should Chris Hemsworth come along for the ride (which is obviously a given), but an enterprising Redditor has noticed an intriguing statistic that could spell bad news for the Oscar-winning filmmaker.

As things stand, no director has ever returned to helm another MCU blockbuster after delivering a film that scored less than 80 percent on the aggregation site, a curious fact that could hypothetically see Waititi ousted from the seemingly-inevitable Thor 5.

While there are other extenuating circumstances for why a number of those behind-the-camera talents didn’t return, it nonetheless makes for highly curious reading. Kevin Feige knows what he wants, and if he doesn’t get it, then he hasn’t been shy in moving that person along.

Having largely tried and failed to replicate the Ragnarok formula with Love and Thunder, the sweeping consensus is that fans are nowhere near as excited about the New Zealander completing his prospective Asgardian trilogy as they were this time last week, and the evidence presents a compelling case for switching things up.