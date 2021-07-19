MCU Theory Says Bullseye Could Become The Next Hawkeye

Once Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters in December, we’ll finally discover whether or not Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is making his grand return to mainline Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity, as has been repeatedly claimed over the last couple of years.

If he does, then we can shorten the odds on that She-Hulk cameo happening, too. Wherever Netflix’s Matt Murdock goes, fans would love to see Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin follow closely behind, but a new fan theory offers that the canceled show’s Bullseye could instead make a surprise return to the fold, and even replace Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye.

Of course, there are numerous holes in the logic of this particular theory, most notably the entire premise of Disney Plus series Hawkeye revolving around Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop assuming the mantle of the MCU’s premiere archer. Wilson Bethel’s Benjamin Poindexter was never officially given his Bullseye alter ego, either, and it’s difficult to imagine Marvel Studios plucking anyone other than the biggest names from the Netflix back catalogue for re-debuting.

Dark Avengers is used as the reasoning behind Bullseye making his return to MCU canon, and while we’ve heard on several occasions that the supervillain team masquerading as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes could be on their way to live-action, Netflix’s Bullseye seems like a long shot for inclusion.

After all, that means we’d be getting Bishop replacing Barton, with the latter then finding himself impersonated shortly afterwards. Three Hawkeyes certainly sounds like one too many, especially when there are still no guarantees or confirmations that any of the ex-Netflix residents are even heading back to the MCU, especially a minor one-season supporting player like Bethel’s Dex, so this sounds like one of the more unlikely scenarios we’ve heard recently.