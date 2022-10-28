MCU’s ‘Blade’ rumored to have found its new director

Blade is back on the production line with rumors the Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot has now found a new director for the Mahershala Ali-led film.

After the surprise news of Blade losing director Bassam Tariq in Sept. 2022, Marvel were back on the prowl for a director to helm the long-awaited Blade reboot but may have just found their new man. Reports have suggested independent filmmaker Elegance Bratton will join the project as director.

According to The Cosmic Circus, Bratton will join the project and become the first openly gay man to direct a Marvel Cinematic Universe film. An astonishing jump for the director if true, given his limited history with feature length films, having just one to his name thus far.

43 year-old director Bratton comes from an intriguing background, with his background as a queer man influencing all of his works to date. His breakout documentary Pier Kids followed three homeless LGBTQ+ kids in New York City, echoing Bratton’s own past having been kicked out of home for being gay at age 16.

Despite being one of Marvel’s first successful characters on film, Blade has only been given limited screen time since his original Wesley Snipes trilogy ended. The astonishing behind-the-scenes disaster of Blade: Trinity may have led to the deep slumber of the vampire slayer, with Patton Oswalt revealing the bizarre circumstances around the film’s production.

Blade is intended to start filming in early 2023 ahead of a scheduled release date of Sept. 6, 2024, though it’s now in turmoil given the change of director. Bratton’s most recent film The Inspection debuted in Sept. 2022 at Toronto International Film Fest to strong reviews.