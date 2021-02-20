Melissa Benoist Welcomes The DCEU’s New Supergirl

The CW’s Supergirl might be ending after the upcoming sixth season, but fans don’t have to wait too long to see the character back on their screens. Yesterday brought the news that Sasha Calle has been cast as Kara Zor-El in The Flash, which is finally getting underway in the United Kingdom having spent years stuck in development hell, with the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut set to hit theaters in November 2022.

The last time we saw Supergirl in a movie, it would be an understatement to say that the results were less than stellar. Helen Slater played the title role in the 1984 spinoff from Christopher Reeve’s franchise, which was roundly panned by critics and bombed at the box office after earning a little over $14 million against a $35 million production budget.

At least Calle’s version of the heroine has the benefit of being a supporting player in a multiversal comic book blockbuster set in an established series, not to mention one that boasts both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as different versions of Batman. There’s no word yet on how she’ll factor into the plot, but the Arrowverse’s Melissa Benoist has already taken to social media to heap praise on her successor, as you can see below.

As the small screen DC Universe on The CW continues to cycle out its roster of heroes to stop itself from going stagnant, Benoist is keen to move on from her career-defining role, as much as fans would love to see her stick around. And with a replacement already waiting in the wings to board The Flash, Sasha Calle’s canonical Supergirl could end up becoming an integral part of Warner Bros.’ cinematic roster for a long time to come.