Supergirl Fans Petitioning To Save The Show From Cancellation

Anyone with even a cursory knowledge of how social media works will be more than aware that fans of popular movies and TV shows have had a vastly increased sense of entitlement over their favorite brands ever since social media allowed them to directly reach the creators and stars with the push of a button.

If someone isn’t happy with a casting choice or even the smallest plot detail, then they make their opinion known in the loudest fashion possible. Back in the day, TV shows would just be canceled and that would be the end of it, but nowadays hardly a small screen series is taken off the airwaves without furious backlash being directed towards the network or streaming service in question, before the inevitable petitions arrive in what amounts to an utterly pointless attempt at salvation.

With the notable exception of the Justice League Snyder Cut, fan-backed movements very rarely if ever work. Anne with an E, I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Altered Carbon and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina were all given the axe this year by Netflix alone, and despite the various petitions to save them racking up millions upon millions of combined signatures, the company have no intention of changing their mind.

Supergirl is the latest popular show to be winding down, following the news that the sixth season would be the last. Ratings have been dwindling with each new batch of episodes ever since it made the move to The CW starting with Season 2, but that hasn’t stopped yet another petition being launched in an effort to save it. And it already has almost 4,000 signatures.

That being said, the Arrowverse has more than enough new content on the way to keep fans occupied, and no amount of signatures will stop Supergirl from wrapping up when the finale airs at some point next year.