Watch: The CW Teases Superman & Lois In New Arrowverse Trailer

The Arrowverse has come a long way since Oliver Queen first picked up a bow and its journey has now been nicely mapped out in a cool new teaser which brings us through the various shows and highlights the best heroes, villains and major events. But of most interest is a new look at Superman & Lois.

The upcoming series opens with Clark Kent being laid off from the Daily Planet, resulting in him and Lois temporarily relocating to Smallville where they’ll look after their twin teenage sons Jonathan and Jordan Kent. Apparently, it’ll deal with the new reality created after the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover and introduce some cool new versions of characters, including what may very well the first black live-action Lex Luthor.

A bit of a caveat with this promo though is that I’m not sure how much new footage is included. It opens with a panning shot of Daily Planet covers, revealing Clark chopping wood outside the Kent Farm. The thing is, this is actually the Tom Welling Smallville scene from “Crisis” rather than new footage.

Meanwhile, I think, but can’t be sure, that a lot of the Superman footage we then see is from old episodes of Supergirl rather than from the new show. I’m fairly sure some of the dialogue about “the twins” is new, but that only amounts to a few seconds. If you know better than I do, let me know in the comments.

In any case, despite this first peek, I still don’t feel like I’ve gotten a good look at what’s coming early next year. The CW is adamant that it’ll make its January 2021 release date, though, so fingers crossed we get a full trailer soon that gives us a better idea of what to expect from Superman & Lois.