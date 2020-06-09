Superman & Lois Will Reportedly Introduce A Black Lex Luthor

The CW clearly likes what they’ve seen of Superman & Lois as they’ve already ordered a full season of the show based on just the pilot. This isn’t too surprising, either, as Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch have done an excellent job as Superman and Lois Lane since they were introduced in Supergirl and played a major part in the awesome “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover.

Right now, the network is waiting for COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted before resuming full production on the show. However, we already know quite a bit on how it’ll begin thanks to reports on a leaked script. The show apparently opens with Clark Kent being laid off from the Daily Planet, resulting in him and Lois temporarily relocating to Smallville where they’ll look after their twin teenage sons Jonathan and Jordan Kent. We’ve also known for a while that Law & Order, 9-1-1 and The Vampire Diaries‘ Wolé Parks would be joining the series as the villainous ‘Stranger.’

Given that name, the character is expected to be a bit of a cypher. But now, sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Kevin Conroy was playing Kingdom Come Batman in “Crisis,” an Arrow spinoff is being developed and a Green Lantern show is heading to HBO Max, all of which turned out to be correct – have given us a heads up about who Parks is really playing.

From what we’ve been told, Parks is going to debut as an alternate universe Lex Luthor who escaped into our world through a portal before the multiverse died. Jon Cryer’s Arrowverse Luthor has had a big PR boost on the new Earth and is now thought of as a hero, so a more overtly evil Lex Luthor on the scene would throw up some interesting plot wrinkles.

It’d also be the first time we’d see a black Lex Luthor on TV (though there are those who argue that the animated Luthor from Superman: The Animated Series and Justice League was black). Whatever the case, it’ll be fun to watch those sparks fly when Superman & Lois airs in January.