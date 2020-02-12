Main Villain For Superman & Lois Show Has Reportedly Been Revealed

Over the years, The CW’s Arrowverse has gone from strength to strength, culminating in this winter’s epic “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. Once a place where more obscure heroes would get a moment in the spotlight, they’ve now gained the confidence to tackle big blue himself and their new show Superman & Lois will follow Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch’s characters from Supergirl, as they attempt some sort of regular domestic bliss in Smallville.

Preliminary rumors suggest that might be tricky, as they’re set to be parenting Jonathan and Jordan Kent. Word has it that Jonathan will be Superman and Lois’ biological son, indicating that he’ll be learning to deal with his new powers in high school. Jordan Kent, described as being a loner who’s good with computers, is a bit more mysterious. Current thinking is that he’s secretly Bruce Wayne’s son Damian Wayne though, who must hide incognito with the Kents for his own safety.

So, which villain is out to spoil this domestic bliss? Well, in the pilot episode, we reportedly get introduced to the mysterious Stranger. It looks as though he’ll eventually be revealed to be (or to be acting under the orders of) the main villain for the first season, Morgan Edge. Edge was introduced in Season 3 of Supergirl and is a ruthless and villainous media mogul who has the interesting twist of hating Superman but quite liking Clark Kent. As per the Arrowverse timeline, he was the CEO of Edge Global, but is currently incarcerated for trying to murder Lena Luthor (and some nasty business about lead poisoning).

I’m pretty optimistic about Superman & Lois, as I was a big fan of Lois & Clark back in the 90s and this show looks to be taking inspiration from it. In addition, it also looks like it’s drawing from those adorably goofy silver age Super-Sons comics.

If Jordan Kent really is Damian Wayne though, perhaps we’ll get to see Batman stopping by to visit? Fingers crossed.