Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima is currently obsessed with The Batman. Yesterday, he spent time singing the praises of Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves, saying he loved Pattinson’s “ballet dancer” muscles, his physicality on screen, and him wearing sunglasses in the daylight.

He’s since praised Batman’s relationship with his Rogue’s Gallery, singling out The LEGO Batman Movie as a “masterpiece that dares to step into this tacit understanding“. Now he’s started the day by greeting his followers with a message showing that he’s listening to Michael Giacchino’s excellent score:

Anyone familiar with Kojima’s work will understand why he likes The Batman so much. Like his games, the movie features a stealth-focused hero going through hell, eccentric villains with a love of monologue, and a tangled plot full of unexpected twists. Sadly, The Batman was lacking in immortal bisexual vampires, ghost-sensing psychic babies, and giant mecha that roar like dinosaurs, but there’s always room for them in the sequel.

But while The Batman 2 is a few years away, Kojima’s next projects should be revealed fairly soon. Death Stranding was released as far back as 2019 and Kojima Productions apparently has two games in development. Reports indicate that one is a big-budget title in line with his previous work, and the other is smaller and more experimental.

Beyond that, Kojima recently launched a California studio dedicated to movies and TV based on Kojima Productions games, so let’s hope for some impending announcements from them too.

The Batman is in theaters now.