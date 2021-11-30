MGM addresses rumors that ‘No Time to Die’ is losing money

Under most circumstances, it would be ludicrous to think that a movie to have earned over $750 million at the box office would be in danger of losing money, but that’s exactly what we’ve been hearing about No Time to Die.

Even before the 25th installment in the James Bond franchise had been released, we’d heard reports that it needed to bring in at least $900 million simply to turn a profit, which is about as close to an impossibility as you can get in the midst of a pandemic.

Despite widespread joy at Daniel Craig’s swansong becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood blockbuster to hit theaters since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December 2019, the rumors have persisted until as recently as last week. However, MGM have now released an official statement on the matter, one that also doubles as a scathing rebuttal of the speculation.

Unnamed and uninformed sources suggesting the film will lose money are categorically unfounded and put more simply, not true. The film has far exceeded our theatrical estimates in this timeframe, becoming the highest grossing Hollywood film in the international marketplace and passing F9 to become the highest grossing Hollywood film since the pandemic. With the PVOD release of the film already doing stellar home viewing business, all while continuing to hold well theatrically, No Time To Die will earn a profit for MGM, both as an individual film title and as part of MGM’s incredible library.

When you factor in VOD sales, one of the biggest tie-in marketing campaigns in history and the other sources of revenue, then No Time to Die should be generating will over a billion dollars in total income once the dust has settled. Whether that $900 million is accurate or not, the espionage epic will eventually start making money, it’s just a question of how much.