Mia Goth’s ‘Blade’ casting has MCU fans hoping a ‘Renfield’ crossover is coming

In news that is delighting horror-leaning fans who were already excited for the MCU to get its scare game on in Blade, Mia Goth has joined the cast of the upcoming Marvel Studios remake of the titular vampire hunter’s cinematic adventures. No character details have been revealed about Goth’s role as yet, but the mere presence of one of the most popular scream queens of modern times in the Mahershala Ali movie is getting folks’ blood pumping as it is.

When it comes to trying to guess who the X and Pearl actress could be playing, there are various possible options from the supernatural side of the Marvel universe. One common suggestion for Goth’s mystery character, though is Lilith, who just happens to be the daughter of Dracula. The daddy of vamps has long been suspected to be the main villain of the Blade reboot, so Goth potentially playing Lilith is leaving the users of the Marvel Studios subreddit wondering who could be portraying her undead on-screen pops.

Well, given that a new big-screen Dracula is literally hitting theaters this very weekend, naturally one name is springing to mind: Nicolas Cage himself, star of Universal’s Renfield.

If Ali — or even Wesley Snipes — doesn’t show up in Renfield for an MCU-style post-credits scene, we’ll be sorely disappointed.

Samuel L. Jackson dropping by as Nick Fury would also be an acceptable alternative.

Hey, the multiversal connections have already been laid.

Blade: Trinity‘s own Dracula, Dominic Purcell, however, probably shouldn’t be expecting a call.

Although failing Cage, The Boys‘ Anthony Starr wouldn’t be a bad runner-up.

Sasha Baron Cohen would be a solid pick, too, if he wasn’t already the MCU’s Mephisto. It‘s Bill Skarsgard could also work a treat.

As directed by Yann Demange, Blade is on course to ice-skate uphill into cinemas on Sep. 6, 2024.