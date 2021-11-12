Michael B. Jordan Flexes Hard In Creed 3 Training Video

There’s no denying that Michael B. Jordan is in good shape. He’s shown off his muscular, godlike body in blockbusters like Creed, Black Panther, and Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, among others. Unsurprisingly, that type of figure doesn’t just appear out of the ether, however, and now we’re getting a rare glimpse of how he exercises to achieve off his amazing physique.

Corey Calliet is a celebrity trainer who’s worked with stars on films like Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi and Pacific Rim: Uprising. He’s currently getting Jordan in shape for the upcoming Creed 3, set for release in Nov. of 2022.

Calliet took to Instagram to show off the types of exercises he does with Jordan, and we also get to see just how jacked the man really is. Spoiler: it’s a lot.

The video shows Jordan lifting various weights and showcases his huge arms while a snippet of Denzel Washington’s acceptance speech for his NAACP Image Award plays in the background. You can check it out below.

Jordan will next appear in A Journal for Jordan – the story of 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King, a soldier who wrote a journal for his son on how to live while deployed in Baghdad. That movie releases on Christmas Day.

In the movie poster, Jordan also has, you guessed it, ridiculously toned arms. Looks like he’s totally ready to don the mantle of Adonis Creed all over again.

In addition to starring in Creed 3, Jordan is also going to direct it. He told Deadline that he’s always wanted to be a director but he wanted to make sure the timing was right.

“Creed III is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect,” he said. “… This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake.”

We’ll have to see how all his training pays off when Creed 3 releases on November 23, 2022.