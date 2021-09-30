Michael B. Jordan Producing Major New Fantasy Franchise

Since moving into producing via his Outlier Society banner, Michael B. Jordan‘s slate is jam-packed on either side of the camera. As well as playing the lead role in December’s A Journal for Jordan, he makes his directorial debut on Creed III, which is scheduled to begin shooting next month.

On top of that, his remake of The Thomas Crown Affair recently took a big step forward towards production, while he’s producing a second season of comic book adaptation Raising Dion for Netflix, on top of DC’s Static Shock and an untitled Superman series for HBO Max. As per Deadline, Jordan is now attached to The Broken Earth, which is being viewed as Hollywood’s next major fantasy franchise.

Sony acquired the rights to N.K. Jemisin’s literary trilogy this summer, and the studio have high hopes for the property. The Fifth Season, The Obelisk Gate and The Stone Sky saw the author become the first person to win the Hugo Award for Best Novel three years running, as well as the first name to land the prize for three books in the same series.

The story unfolds in, under and around a futuristic Earth on a continent called the Stillness, which experiences apocalyptic events on a seasonal basis, forcing the residents to hole up and rebuild. People known as Orogenes are trained from birth in brutal fashion by a group known as the Society to harness these powers, which sees them treated harshly despite their power to literally hold the entire planet together.

The Broken Earth has sold millions of copies and spawned a devoted fanbase, so the feature film adaptation is definitely one worth keeping an eye on as it moves through development.