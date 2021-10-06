Michael B Jordan’s Killmonger Reportedly Returning In Black Panther 2

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the forthcoming sequel to the 2018 smash hit Black Panther starring the late Chadwick Boseman as King T’Challa. The actor has certainly left a huge impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, audiences, and Hollywood in general. His untimely passing undoubtedly lead to major changes to the sequel, which would’ve seen the actor reprise his role as the Vibranium-clad king of Wakanda.

But now it is reported by Giant Freakin Robot that a somewhat unexpected reprisal is set to take place: Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger, T’Challa arch-nemesis who was seemingly killed off in the first movie. If this is true, it hasn’t been officially by Marvel as Michael B. Jordan is currently nowhere to be seen on the film’s IMDB page.

The report stated it isn’t clear at this time whether the character will actually be resurrected or if the actor is merely returning to record flashback scenes. Either way, it will make for a welcome sight for fans of the character, who was praised by audiences and critics for being a formidable but complex villain among the MCU’s most well-rounded in its rogues gallery.

If you’re crazy for seeing Black Panther characters and want to see more of them, including Jordan’s Killmonger and Boseman’s T’Challa, we could not recommend the Marvel show What If…? on Disney Plus enough. It features what is likely to be Boseman’s final portrayal as the hero, reimagined as a Star Lord. And the series also resurrects Killmonger in an alternative universe where he unexpectedly gains power on the world stage after teaming up with Tony Stark.

We’ll just have to see just how much both Killmonger and T’Challa will be included in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when it hits theaters on July 8th, 2022.