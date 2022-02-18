Michael Bay calls bullsh*t on ‘No Time to Die’ claiming the biggest explosion ever

Earlier this year, it was revealed that No Time to Die had entered the record books for “the most high explosives detonated in a single film take”, and there was even a celebratory video released to commemorate the 25th installment in the James Bond franchise blowing up a huge amount of everything.

However, if there’s one man who prides himself on being Hollywood’s resident master of in-camera disaster, it’s Michael Bay. And, in an outcome that we could have predicted from a mile away, the filmmaker has cried foul on No Time to Die‘s claim to fame, insisting that he still holds the record.

During a recent chat with Empire about his love of destroying everything he can lay a camera lens on, where he compared his pyrotechnic masterpieces to making a Caesar salad, Bay quite literally called bullsh*t on No Time to Die‘s alleged record setting.

“James Bond tried to take the largest explosion in the world. Bullsh*t. Ours is.”

Bay is referring to Pearl Harbor, his first time attempting to tackle a narrative with plenty of narrative and dramatic elements, albeit one that did indeed feature a lot of sh*t being blown up. No Time to Die‘s Chris Corbould said in the accompanying video that he’d almost doubled the previous benchmark, using 140 kilograms compared to 65, so we’ll just have to wait and see what Bay thinks of that.