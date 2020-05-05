Michael Bay Reportedly Talking To Marvel About Directing Inhumans Reboot

For all of its promise of otherworldly drama and top notch production values, Marvel’s Inhumans was pretty much dead on arrival when it debuted back in 2017. And it wasn’t long after that that the show was cancelled, with the studio putting it out of its misery and trying to pretend it never even happened.

It’s a shame, too, as it was bursting at the seams with potential. But unfortunately, the execution was pretty poor and the short-lived series will now go down as Marvel TV’s first real failure. Sure, there’ve been a few disappointments – Iron Fist, anyone? – but Inhumans was completely torn to shreds by critics, who called out its ham-fisted, melodramatic story and boring, flat characters.

All hope’s not lost, though, as we know that Marvel plans to reboot the group in the MCU and hopes to start fresh, this time giving us a much better take on the heroes and their long comic book history. How exactly they plan to do this, we don’t yet know, but there’ve been whispers of an Inhumans movie taking shape behind the scenes, in addition to a few of the characters possibly debuting in Ms. Marvel. And now, we’ve received an update on the former.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said Extraction is getting a sequel and Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow – Michael Bay has met with Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios about potentially directing a movie for them and the Inhumans film is one of the projects that was discussed. That doesn’t mean a deal has been made or that this is a sure thing, but the two parties did indeed talk about it and apparently, Bay is interested.

Given his signature directorial style, which is pretty divisive, it’d certainly be interesting to see how someone like Michael Bay fits into the MCU. But whether they go with the Transformers filmmaker or someone else for the job, it’s pretty clear that Marvel is looking to write off the Inhumans TV show as an expensive footnote in the company’s history and give us a much better take on the property that will hopefully erase the sour taste left by the ABC series from our mouths.