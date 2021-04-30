Michael B. Jordan Says He’s Flattered That Fans Want Him To Play Superman

Based on nothing but his filmography, you get the distinct impression that Michael B. Jordan is a big fan of the superhero and comic book genres. After breaking out in 2012’s Chronicle, he voiced Cyborg in animated film Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, played Johnny Storm in Josh Trank’s infamous Fantastic Four, executive produced and guest starred in Netflix series Raising Dion and faced off against Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa in Black Panther, while he’s also set to produce DC’s Static Shock.

However, one role that the actor’s name continues to be linked with on a regular basis is Superman. Jordan admitted that he’d spoken to Warner Bros. about the Man of Steel a couple of years back, and he’s regularly been named as a potential candidate to suit up for the impending reboot being produced by J.J. Abrams and scripted by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

In a new interview, the 34 year-old has now revealed that he knows Coates pretty well given the writer’s connection to the Black Panther comics, but refused to be drawn into the speculation surrounding Superman despite admitting that he’s flattered to find himself as a fan favorite choice.

“He was responsible for the reboot of the Black Panther comic books that Ryan Coogler worked closely to adapt and he’s an incredible writer. Yeah, I know him for sure. I’m flattered to be a part of all these conversations and rumors, you know better than anything else how many things I’ve been rumored to play, it’s a lot. There’s but so much time in the day and days in the year. It’s just flattering that people still think of me in that type of way, to be able to play these characters and want me to to some degree. I’ll just leave it at that. I think from that perspective it’s cool to see a powerful black man and heroic character and be larger than life and be super. I think it’s symbolic on a lot of different levels. In that regard that would be pretty cool.”

We still don’t know anything about the Kryptonian reboot, with the official announcement the beginning and end of the concrete information made available by Warner Bros., but Jordan is a very busy man over the coming years, so he might not even have the time for Superman if he was offered the role. As well as making his directorial debut on Creed III, he’s got roles in Denzel Washington’s A Journal for Jordan and Danny Boyle’s Methuselah coming up, while Amazon’s action thriller Without Remorse could potentially lead to a multi-film franchise to keep him occupied for a while.