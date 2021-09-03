Michael Keaton’s New Movie Is Now On Netflix

Even though Michael Keaton never really went away, it would be fair to say that the veteran actor is enjoying his most sustained period of critical and commercial success in decades. Tim Burton’s Batman has always been a regular and reliable presence on our screens, but an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor thanks to his incredible work in Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) opened the floodgates in a big way.

He took second billing behind Mark Ruffalo in Best Picture winner Spotlight, drew rave reviews for his turn in biopic The Founder, boarded the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man: Homecoming villain Adrian Toomes, stole every scene he was in as part of The Trial of the Chicago 7, generated sparks with Maggie Q in recent actioner The Protégé and is currently shooting The Flash, where he’ll suit up as the Dark Knight for the first time in 30 years.

That’s one hell of a track record, and even more impressive when you consider this has all happened within the last six years. Today marks the arrival of another knockout performance from the 69 year-old, who headlines post-9/11 biographical drama Worth as Kenneth Feinberg, the man appointed Special Master of the U.S. government’s September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

Written by the MonsterVerse’s Max Borenstein and directed by Sara Colangelo, it isn’t a showy piece by any stretch of the imagination, but it offers an insight into an element of the tragedy that not a lot of people outside of the United States may have never considered before, or even been aware of.