Midnight Sons Movie Reportedly In Early Development

Expect many more superhero teams to form in the future of the MCU, as given the success of the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel is sure to be looking to bring a ton of other super groups from the comics into the screen franchise. We’ve already got hints at the Thunderbolts forming in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, while The Marvels may lead to A-Force. Another one on the way, though, could be the Midnight Sons.

That Hashtag Show is reporting that Marvel Studios is in early development on a movie based around the team, a union of the premier preternatural heroes in the Marvel universe. Their roster’s changed a lot in the comics, but THS has revealed what the starting lineup of the group will allegedly be in the MCU. Apparently, Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch will feature, alongside Blade, Moon Knight, Ghost Rider, Hellstrom and Hannibal King.

This intel follows on from THS’ scoop earlier in the week that Ghost Rider – the Johnny Blaze version – will cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As you’d expect, Blade will apparently do a lot of the heavy lifting for this team-up, with Hellstrom and Hannibal making their debuts in the Mahershala Ali vehicle before being fleshed out in Midnight Sons. Moon Knight, meanwhile, is obviously being introduced in the Oscar Isaac-starring Disney Plus series.

THS goes onto claim that Blackout will be the main villain of the movie, with Mephisto being saved for later. Yes, after all that WandaVision theorizing, the Marvel devil will – eventually – appear in the MCU. The outlet says the studio is keen to have several “Thanos-level” threats in the franchise at once, of which Mephisto would be one.

According to this info, then, we could get our first hints at the Midnight Sons coming to the MCU as soon as Doctor Strange 2, which hits theaters next March.