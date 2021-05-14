Blade Reboot Will Reportedly Introduce Hannibal King And Hellstrom

Marvel fans were blown away back in the summer of 2019 when a Blade reboot was announced to be in the works, with Luke Cage‘s Mahershala Ali revealed to be stepping into Wesley Snipes’ shoes. Unfortunately, the project is still a few years off and has yet to be given a release date. But rest assured, when it does finally get here, the odds are high that it will be a key entry in the MCU as it could help establish a supernatural superhero team-up.

That Hashtag Show is reporting that Marvel is in early development on a Midnight Sons movie. According to the outlet, the team will have a starting line-up consisting of Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Blade, Moon Knight, Ghost Rider, Hellstrom and Hannibal King. Strange and Wanda will obviously unite first in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and THR says Ghost Rider – the Johnny Blaze version – will cameo in that same film. Meanwhile, Oscar Isaac is debuting as Moon Knight in the character’s self-titled Disney Plus series.

Mahershala Ali's Daywalker Takes Center Stage In Blade Fan Poster

But what about Hellstrom and Hannibal King? Well, THS claims that both of them will first feature in Blade in supporting roles before being fleshed out more in the Midnight Sons film. Of course, Daimon Hellstrom AKA the Son of Satan was previously adapted in Hulu’s recent Helstrom series, as played by Tom Austen. THS makes no mention of Austen returning to the role in the movies, though, so we can assume this will be a brand new take on the character – yet another sign of Marvel Studios distancing themselves from Marvel Television.

As for Hannibal King, Ryan Reynolds portrayed the vampire hunter in Blade: Trinity, but it’s easy to assume that the Deadpool star won’t come back to play him in the MCU. As for who will, we have no idea, as no other stars are currently attached to the Blade reboot apart from Ali. We do know that Watchmen writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour is set to pen the screenplay, though, and production was originally due to start this September but has now been pushed back.