Mike Flanagan gushes over one of the year’s gnarliest horror movies
When it comes to the magical allure of the horror streamline, filmmaker Mike Flanagan is undoubtedly one of the leading names in the genre, with his pulse-pounding movies bordering on the bizarre macabre and creating a fascinating fear factor. Across his career thus far, Flanagan’s The Haunting of Hill House and Hush stand out as notable horror contributions, although a recent spooky feature has caught his attention amongst a pile of bone-chilling flicks from 2022 — and that would be Terrifier 2.
Over on his official Twitter account, the 44-year-old director had nothing but praise for Damien Leone’s blood-stained sequel, insisting that the supernatural horror is “wild” and “deeply disturbing,” along with proclaiming that the sequel has created a brand new sub-genre. You can check out the tweet for yourself down below:
After high praise from master of horror Stephen King, it’s undoubtedly another incredible honor for Leone and the rest of the Terrifier 2 team to have an accomplished director like Flanagan support the project. And despite the vomit-inducing reactions from moviegoers around the nation, the spine-tingling sequel has reached success of the highest caliber — which even includes a submission to the Oscars.
With recent rumors circulating that Terrifier 3 is next up on Leone’s plate, perhaps Flanagan will offer his own talent to the upcoming project. Or, who knows, maybe the duo will collaborate for a future undisclosed project that will surely bring plenty of terror — and we’ll definitely be seated for it if it ever actually happens.
For now, Terrifier 2 is available to stream on Screambox.