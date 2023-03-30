Mike Flanagan pumps the brakes on rumors regarding a Clayface movie for DC Studios

Horror director Mike Flanagan has taken to Twitter to calm DC fans down after recent reports of his pitch to give the DC villain Clayface his own film.

The director went out of his way to clear up any misconceptions based on this obscure Batman villain, claiming that everything about the project, as it stands, is still speculative. He promises fans that if something does pop up about his reported pitch, he will let everyone know.

Re: CLAYFACE – the news today is entirely speculative. When or if something like that ever becomes real, I promise I'll tell you guys. 🙂 — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) March 29, 2023

Despite Flanagan’s confirmation that the Clayface film is just speculation, fans hope that the film will come to fruition. There are also calls for him to direct the film if Warner Bros does greenlight the project since they obviously love his previous works.

I would just face melt if this were a thing. A beautiful cerebral creepy dialogue intense phantasmagoria of fun DC weird? Can we just collectively manifest this into reality? https://t.co/3jBN6xoNTx — Britte.🧋 (@ThatBritte) March 29, 2023

It was recently reported that Flanagan pitched a Clayface film adaptation to DC’s co-chiefs, James Gunn and Peter Safran. According to the comics, this character is a Batman villain first introduced in 1940. Clayface has had many different incarnations in the comics, which we could dig a lot deeper into, but as the name suggests, one thing that they all have in common is their clay-like abilities.

While it was reported that Clayface was pitched to have his own solo film, there are rumors swirling that this character will play a role in Matt Reeves’ The Batman sequel.

So far, DC and Warner Bros haven’t commented on the pitch. For now, all fans can do is wait and hope that this obscure DC villain receives the horror treatment that it would be well served by.