Mike Flanagan pumps the brakes on rumors regarding a Clayface movie for DC Studios
Horror director Mike Flanagan has taken to Twitter to calm DC fans down after recent reports of his pitch to give the DC villain Clayface his own film.
The director went out of his way to clear up any misconceptions based on this obscure Batman villain, claiming that everything about the project, as it stands, is still speculative. He promises fans that if something does pop up about his reported pitch, he will let everyone know.
Despite Flanagan’s confirmation that the Clayface film is just speculation, fans hope that the film will come to fruition. There are also calls for him to direct the film if Warner Bros does greenlight the project since they obviously love his previous works.
It was recently reported that Flanagan pitched a Clayface film adaptation to DC’s co-chiefs, James Gunn and Peter Safran. According to the comics, this character is a Batman villain first introduced in 1940. Clayface has had many different incarnations in the comics, which we could dig a lot deeper into, but as the name suggests, one thing that they all have in common is their clay-like abilities.
While it was reported that Clayface was pitched to have his own solo film, there are rumors swirling that this character will play a role in Matt Reeves’ The Batman sequel.
So far, DC and Warner Bros haven’t commented on the pitch. For now, all fans can do is wait and hope that this obscure DC villain receives the horror treatment that it would be well served by.