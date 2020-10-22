Miley Cyrus Reveals UFO Encounter And Eye Contact With Alien Pilot

2020 has been a terrible year, but UFOlogists are having a whale of a time. There’ve been multiple sightings around the world as well as prominent politicians and governmental bodies acknowledging that there are unexplained phenomena occurring in the sky.

Earlier this month, for instance, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid spoke about US government UFO programs, claiming that they may have interfered with weapons systems and that “there’s some evidence that still hasn’t seen the light of day.” Even the Pentagon recently declassified UFO footage from 2004 and 2015, which indeed showed UFOs moving at a fast speed in bizarre ways. Whether they’re aliens or not remains unknown, but something is up.

Now, another notable figure has thrown her hat into the UFO ring. Singer and actress Miley Cyrus spoke to Interview Magazine this week and revealed her own UFO encounter, saying:

“I had an experience, actually. I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO. I’m pretty sure about what I saw, but I’d also bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax. But the best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real.”

Cyrus went on to explain that seeing this left her shaken and disturbed and that she couldn’t look at the sky the same afterwards. She even went on to claim to have locked eyes with the pilot of the craft.

“I did see a being sitting in the front of the flying object. It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that’s what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around. But you’re so right to say that it’s a form of narcissism to think that we’re the only things that could be in this vast universe.”

It’s a pretty cool story, and I hope it wasn’t the weed wax doing it. Still, one thing that always bugs me about these tales is that we live in the era of ubiquitous HD cameras. If I saw a flying golden snowplow-looking craft with an alien pilot, I’d be filming the hell out of it and putting it online right away. Oh well, maybe the Men in Black got to her first and made Cyrus delete any footage.

In any case, if Trump loses the election and is heading out of office, maybe he’ll wheel out one of the freeze-dried Roswell aliens on Fox and Friends. In the meantime, keep watching the sky.