‘Minority Report’ is great, but is it Top 10 Spielberg great?

Steven Spielberg has directed so many incredible movies that trying to cobble together something as seemingly simple as a Top 10 ranking of his work is next to impossible. However, that hasn’t stopped the conversation from starting up all over again, this time with Minority Report at the center of the storm.

The 2002 sci-fi thriller delivered on the high expectations that came from having the biggest director and biggest star in the industry collaborating on a project for the first time ever, with the fast-paced and frenetic futuristic chase flick netting a 90 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and $358 million at the box office.

Those are solid returns, but the debate has gotten heated due to the fact Spielberg enthusiasts are attempting to determine whether of not Minority Report can definitively be called one of the bearded legend’s 10 greatest features.

When your filmography includes Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T: The Extra-Terrestrial, Schindler’s List, Jurassic Park, Saving Private Ryan, West Side Story, and countless others covering almost every imaginable genre under the sun, it’s always going to be an unenviable task to settle on a unified consensus.

That being said, Redditors appear to be leaning into the “yes” camp more often than not. Minority Report may not be Top 5 when it comes to ranking the Spielberg back catalogue, but the next five slots arguably remain wide open, and there’s definitely a well-founded argument to be made that John Anderton’s quest to clear his name for a crime he hasn’t even committed yet deserves to be up there.