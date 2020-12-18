Several Mission: Impossible 7 Crew Members Reportedly Quit After Tom Cruise Rant Goes Viral

There are few actors in the business as committed, dedicated and hardworking as Tom Cruise. The megastar has resided at the very top of the Hollywood A-list for almost 35 years, and you don’t enjoy that kind of longevity without putting the work in. The 58 year-old pours every ounce of himself into the movies he makes and always pulls out every stop to ensure audiences go home entertained, no matter how much of a risk it poses to his personal safety.

As Cruise’s signature franchise, he often goes above and beyond when it comes to Mission: Impossible. In the last three installments alone, he’s broken his ankle leaping between two rooftops, learned how to hold his breath for six minutes, scaled the world’s tallest building, strapped himself to the outside of a plane and managed to pilot a helicopter, while the currently shooting seventh outing for Ethan Hunt will see him drive a motorcycle off a cliff before parachuting to safety, but one thing he won’t tolerate is people breaking the rules.

An explosive tirade from the actor being directed towards two crew members over a lack of social distancing went viral this week, and the latest reports claim that several members of the production team have since quit as Cruise takes a hard-line stance on anyone that could put the shooting schedule in jeopardy.

“The first outburst was big but things haven’t calmed since. Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked. But Tom just can’t take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all. He’s upset others aren’t taking it as seriously as him. In the end, he’s the one who carries the can.”

You can completely understand his point even if some found his foul-mouthed rant to be a little excessive. After all, Mission: Impossible 7 was already shut down for months, and there are an awful lot of people employed on the movie who need things to go off without a hitch. And as the producer, creative driving force and leading man, Cruise holds himself personally accountable.