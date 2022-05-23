The hype-happy first trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One just graced us moments ago, and fans could not be happier seeing Tom Cruise return as action hero icon Ethan Hunt for the seventh time around; the name of the game of high-octane intensity, and the trailer wastes no time in telling us that.

But it’s not just Ethan Hunt that fans are marking their calendars for; the trailer also housed the familiar face of actor Henry Czerny, who last appeared in the original 1996 Mission: Impossible film as Eugene Kittridge, the director of the Impossible Missions Forces.

Needless to say, Twitter was delighted with Czerny’s return.

True Cinema Heads are hootin and hollerin that Henry Czerny is back — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) May 23, 2022

HELL YEAH!! And they brought Henry Czerny back! This is gonna be awesome! 🔥🔥 https://t.co/e6818KOSYA — susi (@BarcaGirl83) May 23, 2022

Henry Czerny is back! Love him from the original movie and of course from Clear and Present Danger.



"You don't have one of these, do you Jack?" https://t.co/8CGYcPqO3s — Cetacean Ops (@mrkebb) May 23, 2022

Henry Czerny is such a good actor in roles like this. He always gets the “evil guy you didn’t think was evil” character and just absolutely nails them. — Ryan Ziegler (@momedic9019) May 23, 2022

Czerny will be reprising the role in the upcoming film, although his character is no longer the current director of the IMF.

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will serve as a sequel to the previous installment, Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Both films, as well as Fallout‘s prequel Rogue Nation, are written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie (Edge of Tomorrow, Top Gun: Maverick).

Outside of the Mission: Impossible franchise, Czerny’s other notable film roles include Tony Le Domas in the Samara Weaving-led horror-thriller Ready or Not, and as Director McCready in 2010 action thriller The A-Team. He also provided the voice of Doctor M in the animated television series Blade Runner: Black Lotus.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is set to release on July 14, 2023. The direct sequel. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, which is being filmed back-to-back, will release on June 28, 2024.