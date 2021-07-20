Mobius Could Become The Multiverse’s Agent Coulson

He may have taken top billing in all seven seasons of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but a huge number of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans would still love to see Agent Phil Coulson make a permanent return to the main timeline, with his appearance as a rookie operative in Captain Marvel only whetting our appetites to see more.

Throughout Phase One, Coulson was the man tasked with delivering exposition to the furthest corners of the franchise, acting as Nick Fury’s messenger to bring all of the Avengers together, and it was ultimately his death at the hands of Loki that saw Earth’s Mightiest Heroes finally end up on the same page and win the Battle of New York.

While a comeback can’t be ruled out now that the multiverse is in play, another suit-clad cult hero has swooped in and may well occupy a very similar role, except this time with a twist. Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius may not have gotten his jet ski moment, but he’ll be back for Season 2 of Loki, and he might also be cropping up all over the MCU’s various timelines.

He fits the Coulson template down to a tee, and his TVA affiliation gives him the leeway to show up whenever or wherever Kevin Feige deems fit, while the role is tailor made for Wilson’s laconic style. Nobody would be against such a proposition, and the reaction to his scene-stealing supporting turn in Loki has already shown that the people would love to see more from Mobius. If Coulson isn’t getting brought back to the MCU, despite what multiple rumors have been claiming, there’s already a more than acceptable substitute in the mix.