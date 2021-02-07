Moon Knight Rumored To Join The Avengers And Fight [SPOILERS]

Marvel Studios have still to confirm that Oscar Isaac will play the title role in upcoming Disney Plus exclusive Moon Knight, but we’re all operating under that assumption, especially when Hawkeye had been shooting for weeks and countless set photos were being widely circulated before Hailee Steinfeld was officially announced as Kate Bishop.

The six-episode miniseries is set to premiere at some point next year, and could be one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s darkest ventures yet. After all, Marc Spector is a hugely complex figure, one that might take fans by surprise if they’re unfamiliar with the character, with the vigilante suffering from a severe personality disorder and no shortage of psychosis.

Hardly the ideal candidate to join Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, then, but tipster Mikey Sutton is claiming that not only will Moon Knight be part of the next Avengers lineup, but he’ll also face off against Harlem’s resident guardian angel Luke Cage. According to Sutton, the team will seek his knowledge on ancient Egyptian deity Pharoah Rama-Tut, better known as incoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania villain Kang the Conqueror.

Of course, Kevin Feige has already confirmed that the Avengers won’t be assembling again until Phase Five at the earliest, while there’s still no concrete word on what the future holds for Luke Cage. Mike Colter appears to have made peace with his time as the street-level crimefighter being over, though, and Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer was as vague as ever when asked about the possibility of the former Netflix residents reentering the fray.

If the plan is for Moon Knight to join the Avengers and fight Luke Cage as Sutton has intimated, though, then we’re not going to see if happen for at least several more years, if not longer.