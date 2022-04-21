‘Morbius’ fans ironically wonder why a sequel wasn’t part of Sony’s reveal

Sony recently announced a huge number of release date reveals, reschedulings, and announcements, with two in particular catching the eye of Marvel fans everywhere for both positive and negative reasons.

Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney’s Madame Web was locked in for July 2023, but the downside is that the hotly-anticipated first installment of two-part sequel extravaganza Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was pushed back from October of this year to next June.

Of course, given the ironic sense of appreciation that’s come to define one of the worst-reviewed Marvel Comics adaptations of all-time, Twitter was naturally blowing up in the aftermath for an altogether different reason. As you can see below, the Morbius fandom has mobilized to question why Jared Leto’s Living Vampire hasn’t been awarded a second solo adventure yet.

MORBIUS DELAYED SPIDER-VERSE 2 pic.twitter.com/xuPWwFqWNZ — truggling Coward (@Struggler2Dark) April 21, 2022

This morbius joke isn't funny anymore. It just cost us into the spider verse 2 — Enslaved_Depresso (@EnslavedSad) April 21, 2022

We demand MORBIUS 2 and INTO THE MORBIUSVERSE while we wait. — Víctor Hernández (@mxlivevictor) April 21, 2022

Morbius 2: More bius — 615photos (@V3Uhhh) April 21, 2022

At i least except to morbius 2 to be the Best movie ever made — Kaiju (@CallmeKaiju) April 21, 2022

I cant believe Spiderman is being delayed, worth it tho cause we're gonna get MORBIUS 2!!! — Aashikii 🐧 (@Aashikii_) April 21, 2022

Now they can have room fire more important things like morbius 2 — Mama (@MamaGoucha) April 21, 2022

Daniel Espinosa’s dismal supernatural superhero blockbuster has so far failed to crack $150 million at the global box office, while only a handful of Marvel movies have ever scored lower on Rotten Tomatoes than Morbius‘ 16%. However, the user rating on the aggregation site is sitting at a substantially higher and borderline incredulous 71%, with the misjudged mess already something of a cult favorite.

The chances of a Morbius sequel actually happening continue to grow slimmer by the day, but the panned film has nonetheless been riding a wave of continuously tongue-in-cheek social media buzz. It might have turned out exactly the way Espinosa, Leto, or the studio may have intended, but it’s still remarkable that such a derided piece of cinema has retained a hold on the cultural conversation for so long.