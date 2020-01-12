Morbius Now Confirmed To Be Part Of The MCU

Just yesterday, we learned that Sony’s Morbius will include references to Spider-Man, creating speculation that the studio’s next superhero movie will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And now, it’s been confirmed by FandomWire that Morbius is indeed officially a part of the MCU.

Apparently, the bridge that will connect the Sony film to the MCU is none other than your favorite loudmouth newspaper publisher, J. Jonah Jameson (which We Got This Covered first told you last month). Albeit via a cameo, with the character once again portrayed by J.K. Simmons (a delightful reveal at the end of Spider-Man: Far from Home). And with Tom Holland set to appear in Venom 2 as well, it seems that the new deal between Sony and Marvel is shaping up to be a very fruitful relationship.

Of course, Sony should be thanking their lucky stars that Holland was able to patch up their differences with Marvel and begin a new partnership over at Disney. Riding the wave of success of the new incarnation of Spider-Man along with Venom exceeding expectations at the box office, the studio is now once again firmly in the expanded universe business.

Remember when they tried that last time by beating us over the head with Sinister Six teases in The Amazing Spider-Man 2? That feels like a lifetime ago. Really, though, it was only six years ago, but now, they’re giving it another try.

Jared Leto stars in the film as Michael Morbius, a biochemist who while attempting to cure himself of a degenerative blood disorder, inadvertently turns himself into a vampire. Yet another example of a scientist within the Spider-Man world being really bad at their job.

Morbius also stars Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson and Jared Harris. Daniel Espinosa is behind the camera, after previously helming Life, which was almost like a Venom prequel. And with the first trailer for the pic due online this coming week, we’ll get to lay eyes on the next building block in Sony’s cinematic universe soon enough.