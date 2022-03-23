Morena Baccarin says she’s waiting for that ‘Deadpool 3’ call

Even though her death set the plot of the sequel in motion, there’s still every chance that Morena Baccarin’s Vanessa could realistically be invited back for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3.

After all, not only did some time travel shenanigans in the third act and end credits initially set her up for a return in the Fox iteration of the franchise, but the Merc with a Mouth’s new home also happens to have recently introduced the multiverse. So far, though, star and producer Ryan Reynolds remains the only on-camera talent attached.

Now that Shawn Levy has been confirmed to direct, hopes have been raised exponentially that Hugh Jackman will drop by to either reprise his role as Wolverine or make a fittingly meta cameo appearance as himself, but we can’t rule out the likes of Josh Brolin, Brianna Hildebrand, or Baccarin from making a comeback, either.

However, in an interview with Syfy Wire to promote her new series The Endgame, the actress admitted that she was waiting by the phone for Marvel to call.

“I haven’t gotten that phone call yet. But maybe soon.”

Ryan Reynolds Reveals Costume Test For Unused Deadpool 2 Suit 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Levy confirmed that Deadpool 3 isn’t going to shoot this year, and with original scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick taking over writing duties from the Molyneux sisters, there’s plenty of time and even more scope for which to write Vanessa into the story.

That doesn’t mean it’s a guarantee by any means, but some connective tissue wouldn’t go amiss to help ground the established Deadpool mythos in its new surroundings.