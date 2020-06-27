Deadpool 3 Star Says The Script Is Still Being Written

The Deadpool movie franchise is undoubtedly a smashing success by every standard. It’s also a breath of fresh air when compared to the too-serious superhero films that have been hitting the big screen over the last decade or so. And yet, the production of Deadpool 3 has a giant question mark hanging over its head.

Morena Baccarin, who plays Wade Wilson’s main squeeze Vanessa Carlysle in the films, is just as clueless about the future of the franchise as the rest of us. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Baccarin said that while she doesn’t have any concrete details, she does think the script is being written now.

“I have no idea. Apparently, they’re still writing it. I genuinely don’t know. I have not been asked, or approached. There’s been no conversations yet, so I’m waiting with bated breath.”

On the other hand, the co-creator of the character, Rob Liefeld, has been very public about there being no forward progress on a new movie in the series. All this confusion stems from Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox’s assets, which includes the Merc with a Mouth.

That being said, Reynolds is quite the creative force to be reckoned with, going from the leaked test footage of Deadpool in 2014 to actually getting the cinematic franchise off the ground. So, we’ve no doubt that he has the clout it takes to convince Disney to make the Merc a significant player in the MCU.

One concern shared by everyone though is how the studio’s family-friendly stance might affect the R-rated nature of the movies. Right now, it seems there’s a strong possibility that the character might be tossed down the PG-13 well, but let’s have some faith, True Believers.

The MCU is in great shape and has built an incredibly rich world filled with genuinely cool characters. They’ve shown their reverence for the comic books in the past and created something unique in its own right. As such, Deadpool 3 surely won’t languish in development hell for too long.