New Mortal Kombat Animated Movie Reportedly In The Works

Mortal Kombat‘s long-awaited return to live-action entertainment isn’t the only production based on NetherRealm’s notoriously gory fighting game franchise currently in the works. Fans will likely already know, of course, that Warner Bros.’ cinematic reboot is due to hit theaters in just a few months as well as simultaneously airing on HBO Max to account for the ongoing pandemic and stay-at-home audiences, but it now appears as if the studio is eager to dabble further in animation.

Released direct-to-video, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is a loose retelling of the first game’s events, only from the perspective of Shirai Ryu clan leader Hanzo Hasashi. Hellbent on avenging the murder of his family and clan, Hasashi, resurrected following his own death as Scorpion by the sorcerer Quan Chi, is manipulated into murdering the original Sub-Zero and ultimately serves an instrumental role in halting the plans of Shang Tsung and Outworld emperor Shao Kahn. His unfinished business resolved, Scorpion is shown reuniting with his people in the afterlife.

It would now seem, however, as if his well-earned rest is destined never to be…

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us The Umbrella Academy had been renewed for a third season and young Luke Skywalker would show up on The Mandalorian, both of which were correct – a new animated project – likely a direct sequel to Revenge – is in active development, though sadly, little else besides that is known at this point in time.

It’s worth noting, however, that Jeremy Adams, who drafted the screenplay for last year’s adventure, has voiced his interest in returning, telling Den of Geek back in April that he’d like a follow-up to be “bigger.” “I absolutely do hope that happens,” he said at the time while also admitting that he knew nothing concrete about a potential second installment. For now, we’ll be looking forward to Mortal Kombat‘s release on April 16th, but be sure to let us know what you’d like to see from more animated features in the usual place below!