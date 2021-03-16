Mortal Kombat Reportedly Has Lots Of Bloody Action

Exactly one month from today, the Mortal Kombat reboot will explode into theaters and onto HBO Max, capping off what’s shaping up to be a phenomenal few weeks for Warner Bros., which kicks off this Thursday with the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League and continues with the impending debut of Godzilla vs. Kong.

WarnerMedia’s decision to give all of their marquee 2021 titles a hybrid release has proven controversial within the industry, but it’s worked out pretty well for the fans who still aren’t convinced about the prospect of heading back to their local multiplex in great numbers. Everything we’ve seen and heard from Mortal Kombat has ticked all of the right boxes so far, with the team looking to have delivered a fantasy-tinged martial arts actioner that pulls off the balancing act between appealing to the diehards and drawing in an entirely new set of fans.

The first trailer smashed records when it was released online, so there’s obviously a huge appetite for the stylized set pieces and intricately choreographed fight sequences, and Fandom’s Managing Editor Eric Goldman recently took to social media and shared his thoughts on the first thirteen minutes of Mortal Kombat, which you can check out below.

I’ve seen 13 minutes of #MortalKombat and as someone who plays and enjoys the games but isn’t super knowledgeable on the lore I thought it was a very cool approach filled with lots of strong (and, yes, bloody!) action and an appreciated commitment to the world. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) March 15, 2021

First Mortal Kombat Reboot Photos Tease A Bloody Brawler 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If the first few scenes can bring that sort of enthusiasm and excitement from someone who admits to being largely unfamiliar with the lore, then the rest of the film could realistically see Mortal Kombat go down as one of the greatest video game movies ever. All the signs appear to be pointing in that direction, and luckily for us, there’s not long left to go until we get the opportunity to find out for ourselves.