Amazon Prime Announces Over 50 New Movies/TV Shows For February

As we head into the final few days of January, let’s take a look at what’s due on Amazon Prime Video next month. The streaming platform has just announced a load of new movies and TV shows that will be coming our way across the length of February and in total, there are over 50 fresh titles for subscribers to tuck in to help stave off those winter blues. There are a few notable originals amongst them, too, as well as a range of licensed content that you won’t want to miss.

Thriller series Tell Me Your Secrets debuts at some point during the month, though it’s yet to be specified when, and then on the first day of February, a ton of licensed titles are added to Prime’s library. And whatever your tastes, there’s something to enjoy. A fan of Baz Luhrmann’s movies? Then you’re in luck, as both Moulin Rouge and Australia debut on the 1st. Is Christopher Nolan’s filmography more your style? Don’t worry, The Prestige drops the same day.

There may be additional titles to be announced at a later date, but for now, here’s the full list of what’s coming to Prime Video in February 2021:

Released February TBA

Tell Me Your Secrets: Season 1 *Amazon Original Series

Released February 1

Antz (1998)

Australia (2008)

Be My Valentine (2013) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Burn Motherf**ker, Burn! (2017) (Showtime)

Coming To America (1988)

Courageous (2011)

Dazed And Confused (1993)

Down To Earth (2001)

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) (Showtime)

How She Move (2008)

Imagine That (2009)

Just Wright (2010)

Kiki (2017) (IFC Films Unlimited)

Love by Accident (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Love by the 10th Date (2017) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Notes On A Scandal (2006)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

SMOOCH (2011) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Spy Next Door (2010)

The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)

The Ides Of March (2011)

The Last Appeal (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

The Prestige (2006)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

The Village (2004)

Whitney: Can I Be Me (2017) (Showtime)

19-2: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

African American Lives: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Billions: Seasons 1-3

Black in Latin America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Butter and Brown: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

City on a Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Civil War Journal: Season 1 (History Vault)

Faster With Finnegan: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries/PBS Living)

For the Love of Jason: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Genealogy Roadshow: Season 1 (PBS Living)

I Killed My BFF: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

I Married Joan: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Mercy Street: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

One On One: Season 1-5

Raiders of Ghost City: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Safe House: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Game: Seasons 1-3

The White Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

What’s New Scooby-Doo?: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Released February 5

Bliss (2021) *Amazon Original Movie

Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias): Season 3

Released February 12

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (2021) *Amazon Original Movie

Clifford: New Episodes *Amazon Original Series

Released February 16

Catfish (2010)

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019)

Released February 18

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Released February 19

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres: Season 1 *Amazon Exclusive

Released February 26

The Informer (2020)

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers: Limited Series *IMDb TV Original

Elsewhere on the 1st, 1988’s Coming to America is added, ahead of the long-awaited sequel Coming 2 America streaming exclusively on Prime in March. There’s also classic comedy There’s Something About Mary, M. Night Shyamalan’s The Village and George Clooney’s The Ides of March. Not to mention a load of docuseries, reality TV and Jodie Comer historical drama The White Princess.

As for the rest of the month’s newbies, the highlights are the two originals due on February 5th and the 12th. First of all, there’s sci-fi drama Bliss starring Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek as two people who believe they’re living in a simulated reality. Then, dropping on the later date, there’s teen romance The Map of Tiny Perfect Things featuring Freaky‘s Kathryn Newton.

Tell us, though, what will you be streaming on Amazon Prime Video next month? Let us know down below.