Disney Plus Just Added 21 New Movies And TV Shows

It’s Friday, and you know what that means, Mouse House lovers? Yes, it’s time for Disney Plus to add another load of content to its library. Today’s haul is a large one, too, mostly full of National Geographic content to beef up that section of the streaming service. So, if you’re in the mood for nature or travel documentaries to watch either by yourself or with the family, then D+ has got you covered.

If you’re looking for something else, though, then the site has also got a range of other fresh additions to keep you occupied. The three most notable newbies are Black is King, Beyonce’s much-anticipated visual album which is going down a storm with fans and critics, Incredibles 2, the 2018 smash-hit animated superhero sequel from Pixar, which joins D+ as part of the site’s Summer Movie Nights season, and the first episode of Muppets Now, which launches today as well.

Here’s the full list of everything that’s just arrived on Disney Plus, including which regions each title is available in:

Muppets Now – Episode 1 (Global) Black Is King (Global) Incredibles 2 (US/Canada) Animal Showdown (S1) (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand) Best Job Ever (S1) (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand) Big Cat Games (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand) Cradle of the Gods (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand) Destination World (S1) (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand) Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S8) (US) Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1) (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand) Hunt for the Abominable Snowman (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand) King Fishers (S1) (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand) Lost Temple of the Inca (US/Canada) Marvel Funko (S1-2) (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand) Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster (US/Canada) Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1) (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand) What Sam Sees (S1) (US/Canada/UK/Ireland/Australia/New Zealand) Disney Family Sundays – “Mickey and Minnie: Pillows” (Global) One Day At Disney Episode 135 – “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director” (Global) Marvel Hero Project – Episode 20 (Finale) “High Flyin’ Hailey” (UK/Ireland) 27 Dresses (Canada/Australia/New Zealand/UK/Ireland)

Suit Up With This New Incredibles 2 Poster 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Muppets Now is a six-episode unscripted series from everyone’s favorite parade of puppet performers, with each instalment broken up into three segments – a game show, a cooking show and a talk show – with different celebrity guests popping by every week, including Seth Rogen, RuPaul and Linda Cardellini. It’s also the first new live-action Muppets production from Disney since the ill-conceived The Muppets mockumentary series for mature audiences in 2015.

Elsewhere, you’ve got the latest episodes of Disney Family Sundays, One Day at Disney and both seasons of Marvel Funko‘s animated shorts. Of course, Black is King will no doubt go down as the most impactful of Disney Plus‘ releases today, but let us know what you’re planning on watching tonight in the comments section below.