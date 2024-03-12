14 movies like ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ (& where to watch them)

Few films bottled up a complex mix of melancholy and optimism quite like Little Miss Sunshine.

The 2006 dramedy, directed by Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton, follows an eclectic family as they venture across the country so that budding beauty queen Olive (played by Abigail Breslin) can compete in a beauty pageant.

The all-star ensemble cast, which includes Greg Kinnear, Toni Collette, Steve Carrell, and Paul Dano, deliver performances that touch on both the funny bone and the heartstrings — to the point where Little Miss Sunshine is rightfully considered an indie cult classic.

The film went on to receive four Academy Award nominations, and is remembered for its heartfelt depiction of unconventional family dynamics, mental health, and remaining hopeful in the face of life’s obstacles.

The effect of the movie can’t quite be put into words, but a few similar films have hit us in the feels in much the same way as Little Miss Sunshine. If you’re craving that slice of bittersweet wholesomeness, here’s 14 movies like Little Miss Sunshine (and where you can watch them).

1. Ladybird (2017)

Ladybird and Little Miss Sunshine share a similar wavelength in that they both follow young female protagonists going about their ordinary lives. Both Olive and the titular Ladybird (played by Saoirse Ronan) have dreams to make it out of their small towns, but their journeys are complicated by family members. Ladybird is big on both laughs and tears, and ends on a note of optimism despite the roadblocks the characters face. You can watch Ladybird on Amazon Prime or Apple TV.

2. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

In what follows like a grown-up version of Little Miss Sunshine, David O. Russell’s Silver Linings Playbook delves deeper into themes of mental health, and the connections we make to soothe it. Carrell’s character finds a match in Bradley Cooper’s Pat Solitano, who wrestles with his demons with both humor and heart. Both Silver Linings Playbook and Little Miss Sunshine end on a somewhat musical note, speaking to the optimism that courses through both films. Silver Linings Playbook is available to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Apple TV.

3. Booksmart (2019)

Leaning moreso into the comedic aspects of the dramedy genre, Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart feels like the older sister of Little Miss Sunshine. The misadventures of the protagonists — played by Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever — might be what Olive would face as she enters highschool, with all three characters possessing the same loveable misfit energy. While it is certainly a comedy, Booksmart hits emotional touchpoints with a sense of levity much like Little Miss Sunshine. Booksmart is available to stream on Amazon Prime or Apple TV.

4. (500) Days of Summer (2009)

There’s a cheerful quirkiness that courses through both Little Miss Sunshine and (500) Days of Summer, despite the two films’ depiction of sad themes. (500) Days of Summer follows the demise of a relationship between Tom (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and Summer (Zoey Deschanel), and while romance doesn’t play a big role in Little Miss Sunshine, both films explore the complexity of relationships. Both movies sustain the “feel-good” factor even when their characters are in crisis. (500) Days of Summer is available to stream on Hulu or Apple TV.

5. Ruby Sparks (2012)

The parallels between Ruby Sparks and Little Miss Sunshine might boil down to the fact that they are both directed by Faris and Dayton. The duo reunite with Dano for Ruby Sparks, which follows a struggling novelist who wills his female protagonist into existence and promptly falls in love. Like Little Miss Sunshine before it, Ruby Sparks packs an emotional punch while delivering rom-com style laughs. Ruby Sparks is available to stream on Amazon Prime or Apple TV.

6. The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

While it is undoubtedly bigger in scale, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty possesses much of the same thematic points as Little Miss Sunshine. Both Olive and Walter (played by Ben Stiller) are eager to outgrow their current situations, and embark on a tumultuous journey filled with laughs, tears, and important lessons. Stiller, who also directed Walter Mitty, even cited Little Miss Sunshine as an influence while making the film. The Secret Life of Walter Mitty is available to stream on Amazon Prime or Apple TV.

7. Juno (2007)

Juno and Little Miss Sunshine share a similar sense of humor, and both find ways to make us laugh even during challenging moments. The 2007 movie follows the pregnancy journey of a teenage protagonist (played by Elliot Page), warming hearts with its endearing wit and optimistic sheen. Juno is available to stream on Hulu or Apple TV.

8. The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

While it certainly heads to darker corners than Little Miss Sunshine, Stephen Chbosky’s The Perks of Being a Wallflower treads similar territory in its depiction of adolescence and mental health. Logan Lerrman stars in the coming-of-age tale as Charlie, a highschool student navigating the complexity of friendships and growing up. It might not pack the comedic chops of Little Miss Sunshine, but it certainly dances in the sweet spot of feel-good and emotionally resonant. Watch The Perks of Being a Wallflower on Hulu or Amazon Prime.

9. Eighth Grade (2018)

The influence of social media on a young person’s life comes to the fore in Eighth Grade, an A24 film directed by Bo Burnham. Much like Olive before her, Kayla Day (played by Elsie Fisher) is a quirky heroine you can’t help but root for, even as the weight of social expectations seems pinned against her. In some alternate universe, Kayle and Olive are best friends. Eighth Grade is available to stream on Hulu or Amazon Prime.

10. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

You might think the only similarities would be in the word “sunshine,” and while Michel Gondry’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is certainly headier than Little Miss Sunshine, both films are driven by sentimentality. The latter stars Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey as a recently separated couple who undergo surgery to remove their memories of each other. Needless to say, many tears and fond memories ensue, making for a happy-sad tale with all the traces of Little Miss Sunshine. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is available to stream on Peacock or Apple TV.

11. About A Boy (2002)

Another precocious protagonist is given the spotlight in About A Boy, the heartwarming 2002 film starring Hugh Grant, Toni Collette, and Nicholas Hoult. About A Boy is more schmaltzy than Little Miss Sunshine, and follows more like a rom-com in its depiction of an unlikely friendship, but it certainly possesses that same feel-good, childlike factor. About A Boy is available to stream on Amazon Prime or Apple TV.

12. Mid90s (2018)

Complicated family dynamics and the struggles of adolescence inform Jonah Hill’s 2018 directorial debut film Mid90s. Like Little Miss Sunshine before it, the coming-of-age movie details a quirky young protagonist’s journey to growth, influenced by family members and guided by their tenacity. Both Little Miss Sunshine and Mid90s also have the naturalistic visual style that makes the story feel authentic. Mid90s is available to stream on Hulu or Amazon Prime.

13. The Way, Way Back (2013)

Carrell and Collette reunite on The Way, Way Back, a coming-of-age story about a hapless teenager who finds support from adults. Duncan (played by Liam James) escapes his chaotic family to befriend a worker at a local water park, with hilarious hijinks and emotional moments unfolding along the way. The Way, Way Back is available to stream on Amazon Prime or Apple TV.

14. Captain Fantastic (2016)

The Hoover family of Little Miss Sunshine met their match with the Cash clan, the dysfunctional family at the centre of Captain Fantastic. The film follows two parents (played by Viggo Mortensen and Kathryn Hahn) as they raise their children in the wilderness, chronicling the fallout after Hahn’s character dies. Fans of chaotic family dynamics will find much to laugh at (and almost cry) in Captain Fantastic. It is available to stream on Hulu or Amazon Prime.

