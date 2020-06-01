Netflix Is Losing A Ton Of Great Movies And Shows Next Month

While Netflix continues to add a lot of great content, including some new original series for the summer, the platform is also going to be losing parts of its library. In particular, July will see The Matrix trilogy depart the service for the newly launched HBO Max, with some other Warner Bros. movies also making their way over to the fledgling subscription rival. What titles, then, are no longer going to be available on Netflix come July?

Well, among the films that are leaving next month, notable pics include Cloverfield, The Curse of Benjamin Button and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, as well as the majority of the Tremors franchise. Another big Warner Bros. title, Christopher Nolan’s Inception, will also be removed, part of what’s becoming a mass transfer of content over to HBO Max as the rival looks to compete with Netflix on its back-catalogue of movies. Other high-profile losses include Ghost Rider, Philadelphia and the 2002 remake of The Ring.

On the series front, Netflix will be sorry to lose the complete run of Cheers, which is most likely moving over to Peacock as one of NBC’s leading catalogue titles. To this end, Parks and Recreation‘s licensing deal with Netflix will expire in October 2020, while perennial favorite The Office is leaving in January 2021. With Friends also switching to HBO Max, Netflix are losing a lot of re-watchable sitcoms this year.

Other series that won’t be on Netflix from July include the eight seasons of The Andy Griffith Show, as well as one-season-and-done shows like Happyish and Limitless. The full run-down of movies and series that will be gone from Netflix in about a month’s time is as follows:

Leaving Netflix US on July 1st

21 (2008)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Andy Griffith Show (8 Seasons)

Blow (2001)

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2009)

Center Stage (2000)

Chasing Amy (1997)

Cheers (11 Seasons)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Chloe (2009)

Click (2006)

Cloverfield (2008)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Duchess (2008)

Elizabeth (1998)

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Happyish – 1 Season (2015)

Here Alone (2016)

Inception (2010)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

The Invention of Lying (2009)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Kate & Leopold (2001)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

The Last Samurai (2003)

Limitless – 1 Season (2016)

Little Monsters (1989)

Mansfield Park (1999)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Minority Report (2002)

Patriot Games (1992)

Philadelphia (1993)

The Polar Express (2004)

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

The Ring (2002)

Scary Movie (2000)

Sliver (1993)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

Tremors (1990)

Tremors 2: Aftershocks (1995)

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (2001)

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004)

Tremors 5: Bloodline, aka Tremors 5: Bloodlines (2015)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

Yes Man (2008)

New Tremors 7 Set Photos Reveal First Look At 3 From Hell Star Richard Brake 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Although this may seem like a big month of losses for Netflix, it’ll still take a long time for upstarts like HBO Max to dig into the streaming giant’s deep subscriber base. Moreover, with Netflix continuing to invest in high-profile original content, including possible live-action The Legend of Korra and Avatar: The Last Airbender shows, and a Resident Evil series, blows to their licensed content are easier to take.