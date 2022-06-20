Mulan is one of Disney’s most loved animations, and is still very much lauded today for its progressive storyline, beautiful animation, and incredible songs.

The beloved favorite recently celebrated its 24th anniversary, making a lot of fans (this writer included) feel just a little old. But they also felt gratitude towards a film that showcased female strength and empowerment, identity struggles, and knowing one’s own worth. Mulan has left a big impact in the world of animation, and fans took to social media to celebrate.

Our little baby is all grown up and saving China! Happy 24th Anniversary to Walt Disney Animation Studio's Mulan. pic.twitter.com/gJNUWwlBua — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) June 19, 2022

Mulan has taught many about living a life that was true to themselves, and a life filled with honor. In the story that honor comes in many forms, honoring her family and her country, but importantly, honoring herself. So many fans relate to the character and are inspired by her journey, which has given them the courage to be true to who they are inside.

For this user, Mulan allowed her to see herself represented onscreen, and started a lifelong love affair with lead voice actress Ming-Na Wen, whom she was lucky enough to meet.

AH! The other day I met @MingNa & got an autograph🖤She was the first Asian VA/representation I saw as a kid, so I had Mulan on REPEAT! She took a photo of us on her phone & I didn’t get to see it, but today she posted it on her insta 😭 I’m honored 🥹 #RepresentationMatters pic.twitter.com/J54nTY7NzM — UkuLeili_VA (@UkuLeili) June 19, 2022

Mulan is iconic to many, including this user who added one of the best quotes of the film.

“The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all.”

Happy 24 years anniversary to the most iconic animation ever Mulan is my childhood and she mean so much to me @MingNa 💛 #Mulan pic.twitter.com/11bKlUOAE1 — The Cavalry 🇵🇱 (@Rolena_Marcoria) June 19, 2022

For so many Mulan has been a lifeline, allowing them to turn to it when they need the courage to be true to themselves.

Much like this fan, watching Mulan can make many of us feel like we have had a decent hug.

Happy 24th anniversary to Mulan! Man I love this movie so much pic.twitter.com/5XkU5U26IL — captkino (@captkino) June 20, 2022

One fan would give this film a big old 11 out of 10.

11 — chase muhonen (@BigOleDome) June 19, 2022

Not only was it brave and beautiful, but thanks to Eddie Murphy, it was hilarious too.

On Jun 19, 1998 one of the greatest movies of all time was released in theaters: Mulan

Wish they made more movies like this.

Happy Anniversary ❤ #Mulan #mulananniversary pic.twitter.com/NlzmUci8AE — Warrior (@adorabrat58) June 19, 2022

It also gave us some of the best Disney songs of all time, including the banger that is “I’ll Make a Man Out of You”, we’ve all belted this out at some point or another.

Next year will see the film’s 25th birthday, so here’s hoping Disney will do something special to celebrate! Mulan is available to stream over on Disney Plus.