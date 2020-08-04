Watch: The New Mutants Show Off Their Powers In New TV Spot

Well, we’ve got three and a half weeks to go and they haven’t pulled it yet, so it seems like The New Mutants might actually be coming out at last. Marvel surprised everyone at Comic-Con@Home by not announcing that the long-delayed Fox movie had been pushed back again, instead getting the ball rolling on promoting the film ahead of its arrival on August 28th. Now, this new TV spot – which you can see in the player above – emphasizes that the X-Men spinoff is just a few weeks away.

The short, 30-second promo showcases the teen heroes using their powers. As we know to expect by now, The New Mutants will have a horror bent, so these guys aren’t the costume-wearing world-savers we’re used to watching. As Alice Braga’s Cecilia Reyes reminds us, when these kids first got their powers, they hurt people. That’s why they’re now in a psychiatric hospital under her care. But all is not as it seems, as Blu Hunt’s Danielle Moonstar AKA Mirage warns: “I don’t think this is a hospital…” Cue Demon Bear.

The rest of the small but talented cast includes Henry Zaga as Roberto da Costa/Sunspot, Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie/Cannonball, Maisie Williams as Raine Sinclair/Wolfsbane and Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin/Magik. A recently revealed synopsis confirmed that Illyana will be portrayed as the sister of X-Men member Colossus, as per the comics. Not that there will be other major X-cameos, though, as these were removed once the project developed.

At current estimates, most theaters in the US are expected to have opened by the end of August, but as we all know, these things can change on a dime if there’s another spike of COVID-19 cases. What’s more, many folks may not wish to even go to the cinema yet. But some movies have to be brave enough to be the first ones out of the gate in this new world, and it looks like The New Mutants will be one of them.