Mystery Star Wars Movie Rumored To Shoot Next Year

The future of Star Wars on the big screen appears to be pretty cut and dried; the Skywalker Saga is over after 42 years and nine films, and a trio of filmmakers with plenty of blockbuster experience is now helming a brand-new set of sci-fi epics set for release in December 2023, 2025 and 2027.

First out of the gate is Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, which is locked in for the 2023 release date, but we don’t know which of the remaining two is arriving ahead of the other. Kevin Feige is producing one of them with Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ Michael Waldron on scripting duties, while Taika Waititi is directing the second and co-writing the screenplay with Last Night in Soho’s Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

However, Big Screen Leaks is now claiming that a fourth movie is set to go into production next year, but as you can see below, it would be fair to say that details remain scarce.

What is it? What era does it take place in? Who will be directing and/or writing? When is the planned release date? The answer to all of these questions, and every other one for that matter, is that we don’t know. As a result, we’re best waiting on an official announcement from Disney and Lucasfilm before getting too hyped about another addition to the Star Wars slate.