Namor becomes the latest unjust victim of the Disney Plus ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ pivot

When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first hit theaters in November of last year, Tenoch Huerta was instantly elevated into the pantheon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s greatest-ever villains by many.

The leader of the Talokan nation simply wanted to be left alone, but when he felt as though his territory was being encroached upon, he took it upon himself to spearhead an attack that packed the capabilities and potential to have massive real-world ramifications in the context of the MCU.

There’s a reason why saying the best baddies are the ones who make you fully believe their motivations are entirely justified has long since become cliched, but it’s also a standard development for fans to turn on popular movies once the dust begins to settle on their initial runs.

Since coming to Disney Plus, Wakanda Forever has found itself placed firmly in that camp as a cynical reevaluation gets underway, with Namor the latest to find himself in the firing lines of discontent.

Namor was good. but a villain who says he was colonized when he had the power to stop colonization and repeats the same story as Black Panther 1… is a weak character. Do we forget that Tchalla opened up Wakanda at the end of the last one? They did a 360. The Last of us is #1 doh — VideoVoidTV (@VideoVoidTV) February 5, 2023

Namor is so boring and lame — Arsene TB honest (@HonestArsene) February 5, 2023

This was probably one of the better scenes in the film. Then again there weren’t that many good scenes in the film to begin with. The movie was overhyped and pretty boring throughout. And they tried making Namor sympathetic which was dumb as well. — Bill Smitten (@KChandlerr97) February 5, 2023

Namor is very very dumb… if I didn’t wanna help you before I’m damn sure not helping after you attack my momma like what kinda ass backwards logic is that??? — Newclassprince (@moneymike99) February 5, 2023

Wakanda Forever is terrible! They ruined one of my Favorite characters, Namor The Sub Mariner . Disappointed in this flix.#WakandaForever — Paul's Wild Adventure in the Ultra World (@InPaulsMind) February 5, 2023

All of those examples suck, dude. WF literally ruined Namor. — The Sw0rdmstr Of Legend 🎮 (@Sw0rdmstr_YT) February 5, 2023

Ryan Coogler’s sequel may not be a patch on its Best Picture-nominated predecessor, but the fact Wakanda Forever has gone from generating outpourings of very real emotion in theaters around the world to being pilloried for its shortcomings in the space of less than three months neatly sums up modern fandoms in microcosm.

Accentuate the positives while hiding the negatives should always be the modus operandi, but the comic book crowd has an unwavering penchant for focusing on the latter above all else. On the plus side, we’re guaranteed to see Namor again, so he’s got plenty of time to win over the skeptics.