Like clockwork, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ gets admitted to the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ school of criticism

One of the most predictable developments that comes attached to any popular movie is that in the aftermath of its theatrical release, the tide will begin to turn. Just like clockwork, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been getting reappraised as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest disappointments ever since it came to Disney Plus.

While there’s no harm in not enjoying every single feature or streaming series the franchise puts out there, it’s nonetheless interesting to see how perception can shift on a dime. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder almost instantly saw their reputations take a battering once the dust had settled on their big screen runs, whereas Eternals only continues to grow in popularity.

Speaking of Taika Waititi’s incredibly divisive cosmic caper, one of the biggest sticks used to beat the opinion-splitting blockbuster over the head with was its subpar CGI. Much like its predecessor, Ryan Coogler’s sequel does suffer from some unconvincing digital effects – particularly during the climactic third act seaborne showdown – and fans are voicing their frustrations.

this begins the Wakanda Forever switch up



it’s funny cus the third acts for BP1 and 2 both had equally mid CGI despite the rest of the movies being great https://t.co/UD5W4LIeT9 — Rutvij ﾒ𝟶 (@ASAPRutvz) February 5, 2023

Can’t get over how bad the CGI in Wakanda Forever is lol — Koa (@koapaden) February 5, 2023

I’m watching Wakanda Forever again and some of the green screen is REALLY bad. Parts of CGI too.



At points, it looks like one of Marvel’s Disney+ shows. Like the quality has really gone down. — Gavin (@GavinSuarez77) February 5, 2023

Oh lord… what happened with Wakanda Forever? I know Chadwick died and the movie was re-written but yikes… this is a wonky movie. And the CGI is some of the worst I’ve seen in the MCU to date. This makes me even more sad… — Aggro Sky (@zfunk007) February 5, 2023

Dude Angela Bassett is FIRE in Wakanda Forever no wonder she was Oscar nominated she fucking deserves it her performance was phenomenal



CGI sucked ass but we move past cause the film overall was amazing — katie (@KK_Cyber_) February 4, 2023

Hot take:

I watched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with my wife last night and it was ridiculous.



CGI was terrible, the script was muddy, no clear plot, Namor was bad.



And this photo says it all:

One was made a year ago the other 10 years ago. pic.twitter.com/ZYb6NcsiyV — Justin Love (@Jlove__) February 4, 2023

4) Wakanda Forever



This is the first marvel movie that I have out and our loved for a while. Good Lord though, the CGI.. I’m begging marvel, quality over quantity pic.twitter.com/UMIgDhqQRk — manic pixel (@Manic_pixel_) February 4, 2023

It’s been a long time since a Marvel Studios project has been roundly praised for near-flawless CGI, but Love and Thunder‘s floating head and some shaky moments in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law stick out clearer than most for obvious reasons. It was previously admitted that Black Panther‘s dodgy digital creations were a result of a rushed timeframe, but if that was also the case with Wakanda Forever, then why would the MCU allow the same thing to happen twice over with identically critical results?