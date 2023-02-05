Like clockwork, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ gets admitted to the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ school of criticism
One of the most predictable developments that comes attached to any popular movie is that in the aftermath of its theatrical release, the tide will begin to turn. Just like clockwork, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been getting reappraised as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest disappointments ever since it came to Disney Plus.
While there’s no harm in not enjoying every single feature or streaming series the franchise puts out there, it’s nonetheless interesting to see how perception can shift on a dime. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder almost instantly saw their reputations take a battering once the dust had settled on their big screen runs, whereas Eternals only continues to grow in popularity.
Speaking of Taika Waititi’s incredibly divisive cosmic caper, one of the biggest sticks used to beat the opinion-splitting blockbuster over the head with was its subpar CGI. Much like its predecessor, Ryan Coogler’s sequel does suffer from some unconvincing digital effects – particularly during the climactic third act seaborne showdown – and fans are voicing their frustrations.
It’s been a long time since a Marvel Studios project has been roundly praised for near-flawless CGI, but Love and Thunder‘s floating head and some shaky moments in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law stick out clearer than most for obvious reasons. It was previously admitted that Black Panther‘s dodgy digital creations were a result of a rushed timeframe, but if that was also the case with Wakanda Forever, then why would the MCU allow the same thing to happen twice over with identically critical results?