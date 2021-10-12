Namor Reportedly Not Guaranteed As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Villain

Ever since Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta was announced as the first new face to board Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we’ve all been operating under the assumption that he’ll be playing Namor the Sub-Mariner.

The actor has trended on social media several times because of it, including one attempt at adding him to the list of cancel culture casualties, but his part in the comic book blockbuster has yet to be confirmed. Cameras have been rolling on Wakanda Forever since the summer, but plot details are being kept tightly under wraps bar the obligatory grainy set photos.

However, a new report from Geekosity claims that Huerta might not be Namor at all, and could instead have been cast as White Tiger. The villain uses the Amulet of Power to give him animal-like senses and blend in with his surroundings, while the feline element would continue Marvel’s favored ‘bad guy is kind of the same as the good guy, except evil’ trope.

Hector Ayala, Angela Del Toro and Kasper Cole have all inherited the mantle at some stage, so it definitely can’t be ruled out when Namor has yet to be confirmed or denied, but hopefully, we’ll be getting an answer in the not too distant future with just eight months to go until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes to theaters.